Victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco Chinatown stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco detained one person in connection with a stabbing Monday morning in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 9:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stockton Street, where officers found a victim with a stab wound. KTSF learned the incident happened at the popular AA Bakery & Cafe.

Stabbing at AA Bakery in SF's Chinatown CBS

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.