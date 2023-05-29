Watch CBS News
Victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco Chinatown stabbing

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco detained one person in connection with a stabbing Monday morning in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 9:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stockton Street, where officers found a victim with a stab wound. KTSF learned the incident happened at the popular AA Bakery & Cafe.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

