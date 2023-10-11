Watch CBS News
Victim shot, robbed in South San Francisco neighborhood

South San Francisco Police were investigating a shooting of a male who was also robbed in the city's Paradise Valley neighborhood on Monday night.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. Monday, authorities were alerted to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Hillside Boulevard. Upon arrival, responding officers found a male victim who had been shot in the leg, the South San Francisco Police Department said in a news release.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg and was transported to the San Francisco General Hospital.

According to police, the victim was in the vicinity before the shooting when two suspects exited a black vehicle and demanded money from him. The front passenger then shot the victim in the leg with a firearm.

Police said the suspects were described as light-skinned male adults wearing black clothing.

Those who have relevant information are urged to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900. 

