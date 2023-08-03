Victim in fatal 4-vehicle collision on Hwy 116 identified as 63-year-old Sebastopol man

SONOMA COUNTY -- More details have been released by the California Highway Patrol about a fatal four-vehicle collision on state Highway 116 in Sonoma County on Tuesday evening.

A box moving van was traveling east on Highway 116 just east of Old Adobe Road in Lakeville around 7 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the moving van, a 39-year-old man from Crockett, crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane.

Traveling west on Highway 116 were three passenger vehicles. The moving van driver first sideswiped a 2016 Lexus driven by a 67-year-old woman from Sebastopol.

The moving van continued in the westbound lane and then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, killing 63-year-old Sebastopol resident Anthony Scott, who was behind the wheel.

The moving van then collided with a 2018 Jeep Patriot driven by a 43-year-old woman from Rio Vista.

The driver of the moving van and the women in the Lexus and Jeep suffered minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The collision caused portions of the highway to be closed for several hours.