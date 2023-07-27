Watch CBS News
Victim found fatally stabbed inside San Mateo apartment

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN MATEO – Police following up on a tip found a fatal stabbing victim after searching door to door at a San Mateo apartment complex on Wednesday.

About 3:45 p.m., San Mateo police received information that there had been a possible stabbing, and developed leads that it had happened at an apartment complex in the 200 block of 37th Avenue, according to a release from the department.

They didn't have a specific address or information about the victim, so officers canvassed the complex systematically until finding the victim inside an apartment in the 200 block of 36th Avenue about 6:40 p.m.

"It appears the victim was known to the suspect, and we are attempting to take the suspect into custody," San Mateo police said in a news release about 8:15 p.m.

No other information about the case was immediately available.

