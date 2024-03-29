Victim found fatally shot to death in Antioch parked car identified as Pittsburg man

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office identified a man found shot and killed in a vehicle Wednesday in Antioch as 36-year-old Frank James of Pittsburg.

Police received a call from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District at 5:22 a.m. about a deceased male in a vehicle in the 600 block of East 18th Street.

Arriving officers found James inside a parked vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact Antioch Police Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or abecerra@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.