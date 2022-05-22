Verbal confrontation on Santa Rosa street ends in deadly gunfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed early Sunday, the city's 6th homicide of the year, after a heated exchange of words ended in deadly gunfire.

Santa Rosa police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Kenton Court to investigate a report of a shooting at 1:33 a.m.

Upon their arrival, the officers located one victim with a single gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. They immediately began to provide aid to the victim, but unfortunately the man succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown vehicle approached the man. One or more occupants of the vehicle said something to he and his friends. At least one shot was then fired, fatally striking the 28-year-old.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The man's name will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin. Detectives were still trying to obtain a description of the suspect or suspects and the vehicle.

If you live in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, please check surveillance cameras for any videos, photographs, or information that would help to identify the suspected shooter and the vehicle. You can also provide information by contacting the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

Anyone with information about the homicide was encouraged to contact SRPD through their online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to an arrest.



This was Santa Rosa's sixth homicide of 2022 and the fifth slaying involving a firearm.