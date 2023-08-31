Vendors incensed as UN Plaza farmer's market faces relocation

SAN FRANCISCO - For 42 years, United Nations Plaza in San Francisco has hosted one of the most popular farmer's markets in the city. But when they open again on Sunday, it will be in a new location.

The market began in 1981 when then-Governor Jerry Brown began pushing to end so-called "food deserts" in poor neighborhoods. And though the UN Plaza farmer's market has become an institution to its loyal shoppers over the years, farmer Nick Cipponeri said it's also faced challenging times before.

"This farmers market, we've been struggling pre-Covid, all through Covid. Through the open-air drug market, it was open. And then the market's finally back, and here we are making record sales again, and then we get a 30-day notice that we're moving locations," he said.

Wednesday was the last day for the market at the original location. Operations are being moved across the street, to a parking lot that workers were scrambling to repave. Officials say they are clearing UN Plaza in an effort to rid the plaza of the open-air drug use that occurs during the week when the market isn't operating. To generate more public activity at the site, plans have been floated for the installation of a skate park and court space for sports. Opponents say they've been told the bricks from the iconic plaza will be pulled up and stored, in case they're needed in the future.

"Why all of a sudden? All these different changes are unnecessary," said shopper and Tenderloin resident Debra Copes. "You're going to put skateboarding here? You can put that over there! Why change something that's good? Like, everything that's good that comes to this neighborhood...the system wants to take it away."

It's just across the street, but the location is much smaller, and farmers who normally sell from multiple tents may only have room for one. And their trucks will have to be moved to some as-yet unknown spot. The City took the action without any input from the farmers or the customers, so on Wednesday, they gathered to offer their thoughts about the new location.

"C'mon folks. No tie-downs! No water! No light at 4:00 in the morning!" said loyal shopper and SF resident Liza Murawski. "Forty-two years! Look at this function...trucks, organization, people!"

A worker named Miss Cece was selling from a space under four canopies. She said her boss isn't likely to return to the new location. "She's not intending to drive five hours to have one tent," she said. "What can she put in one tent? Look...she's losing three tents! No business for her!"

Later, protestors marched down the street to City Hall for a rally on the front steps. The suspicion is that the City is worried about being embarrassed when world leaders arrive in November for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. In addressing the crowd, Supervisor Aaron Peskin made it clear he had no doubt that's what's behind it.

"I understand that APEC is coming, but this is not the way to go about it!" said Peskin. "Listen, we all know that United Nations (Plaza) has its challenges, but this is akin to bombing the village to save it. This is one of the things that WORKS, that we need to uphold and uplift!"

The market will reopen on Sunday in its new location. How many vendors will be willing to squeeze into the new space is yet to