Vehicle kills pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Francisco
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning along U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 6:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to northbound Highway 101 at the Bayshore Boulevard on-ramp, where a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck had collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was confirmed dead on the scene, the CHP said.
No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the collision were given.
