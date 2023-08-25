Vehicle kills pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/25/23

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning along U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 6:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to northbound Highway 101 at the Bayshore Boulevard on-ramp, where a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was confirmed dead on the scene, the CHP said.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the collision were given.