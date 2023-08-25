Watch CBS News
Vehicle kills pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning along U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 6:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to northbound Highway 101 at the Bayshore Boulevard on-ramp, where a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was confirmed dead on the scene, the CHP said. 

No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the collision were given.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 7:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

