Vehicle kills pedestrian in Pittsburg; Driver arrested for DUI

PITTSBURG -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in a remote area of just south of Pittsburg on Kirker Pass Road and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Pittsburg police said the crash happened Thursday at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of Kirker Pass and Nortonville Road.

Officers arrived and found a male victim dead in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash and he was later taken into custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified, and police said no additional information would be released at this time.

April 14, 2023

