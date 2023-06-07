Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Vehicle hits, kills teen pedestrian in San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- A juvenile pedestrian died early Wednesday in San Jose after being struck by a vehicle on Rinconada Drive, according to a 1:36 a.m. tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 12:56 a.m. in the 2400 block of Rinconada Drive just east of Almaden Expressway in the city's Canoas Garden neighborhood.

The road will be partially closed for several hours as police investigate the city's 19th fatal collision and 12th pedestrian death of 2023, according to the tweet. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.