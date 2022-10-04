Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Skyline Boulevard in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Pacifica early Tuesday morning, police said.



The collision was reported around 3:30 a.m. on state Highway 35 -- also known as Skyline Boulevard -- between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive. Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.



The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment, police said.



Skyline Boulevard was closed for multiple hours following the collision but reopened around 9 a.m.