Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 580 in Oakland

CBS San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland on Sunday night on or near the Harrison Street offramp from westbound Interstate 580.

The CHP website said the collision happened around 11:39 p.m.

Traffic on westbound I-580 was halted following the collision, with vehicles diverted to Grand Avenue. 

Lanes were reopened by about 2:30 a.m., KCBS Radio reported.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 6:55 AM

