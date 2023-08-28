Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 580 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland on Sunday night on or near the Harrison Street offramp from westbound Interstate 580.



The CHP website said the collision happened around 11:39 p.m.



Traffic on westbound I-580 was halted following the collision, with vehicles diverted to Grand Avenue.

Lanes were reopened by about 2:30 a.m., KCBS Radio reported.

