Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 580 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland on Sunday night on or near the Harrison Street offramp from westbound Interstate 580.
The CHP website said the collision happened around 11:39 p.m.
Traffic on westbound I-580 was halted following the collision, with vehicles diverted to Grand Avenue.
Lanes were reopened by about 2:30 a.m., KCBS Radio reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.