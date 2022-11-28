Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.
A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.
KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
