Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.

A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.

KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

