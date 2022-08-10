Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.

#PharoFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies are at scene of a vehicle fire near the 4000 block of Pharo PL, Kelseyville, CA. If traveling in the area use caution.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/EF5BeADuA0 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 10, 2022

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation.

As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.