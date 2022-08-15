Evacuation orders downgraded near Oak Fire in Placer County

Firefighters aggressively battling Oak Fire on the ground and in the air in Placer County Firefighters aggressively battling Oak Fire on the ground and in the air in Placer County 01:29

PLACER COUNTY - Most of the evacuation orders have been lifted for the Oak Fire burning in Placer County.

Around 7:20 p.m. the Placer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that except for Live Oak Road east of One Fine Place, all evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings.

The fire was sparked Monday after a big rig hauling a trailer crashed on the freeway near Live Oak Road between Colfax and Weimar. The air conditioning unit in the trailer caught fire and flames spread into nearby vegetation. Cal Fire last reported that the fire had grown to 20 acres.

Multiple structures were threatened by the fire, which is on steep terrain. Evacuation orders are in effect for Live Oak Road east of One Fine Place.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for these streets:



Gillis Hill Road

Pine Lake Drive

Porcupine Ridge Road

Smuthers Ravine Road

One Fine Place

See the detailed evacuation map, here.

Firefighters with the Placer County Fire Department, along with multiple vehicles, aircraft, and hand crews are battling the fire. Cal Fire says that firefighting aircraft are making good progress.

Cal Fire's Oak Fire incident page can be found, here.