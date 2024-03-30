Vehicle fire spreads to buildings in San Francisco Mission District, injuring 2

A three-alarm fire injured two people in San Francisco's Mission District early Saturday morning after flames spread from vehicles to multi-residential buildings, according to the city's Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the fire reported on Wiese Street, an alley between 15th and 16th streets and a block west of the busy Mission Street thoroughfare.

The fire was close to one started 24 hours earlier near the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist at 1661 15th St., though the church was not damaged, fire officials said.

As flames spread from vehicles to at least two buildings on the Wiese Street side of buildings with addresses on Julian Avenue, crews entered buildings to extinguish the fire and search for anyone inside. Multiple people were led to safety, with two minor injuries reported, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which displaced at least nine people, is under investigation.