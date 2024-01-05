Watch CBS News
Vehicle crash into Pleasant Hill house causes gas leak, evacuations

PLEASANT HILL -- Pleasant Hill fire crews responded to a vehicle crash into a residence that caused a gas leak Friday evening.

Pleasant Hill police asked the public to avoid the area of Susan Lane and Doris Drive after a vehicle crash resulted in a "significant gas leak." 

Some neighbors were evacuated according to a Pleasant Hill police tweet posted at 6:44 p.m.

