Vehicle crash into Pleasant Hill house causes gas leak, evacuations
PLEASANT HILL -- Pleasant Hill fire crews responded to a vehicle crash into a residence that caused a gas leak Friday evening.
Pleasant Hill police asked the public to avoid the area of Susan Lane and Doris Drive after a vehicle crash resulted in a "significant gas leak."
Some neighbors were evacuated according to a Pleasant Hill police tweet posted at 6:44 p.m.
