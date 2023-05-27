Vegetation fire causes traffic delay on northbound I-280 near Highway 92

SAN MATEO -- A three-alarm vegetation fire Friday afternoon slowed traffic on northbound Interstate Highway 280, just south of state Highway 92.

The fire initially broke out around 3:30 p.m. beside the freeway and subsequently spread up a hill near the Crystal Springs exit.

San Mateo County Fire/Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ethan Peterson said in a Twitter post at 4:40 p.m. that forward progress had been stopped.

"It was burning up towards Crestview Road," said Peterson. "We did have some air support. The cause is under investigation."

Cal Fire said it requested a second alarm to fight the fire, and the third alarm was ordered as a contingency.

As of 5 p.m., fire crews are still engaged in the mop-up phase and the incident was impacting the holiday weekend getaway traffic flow.

No structures were burned.

Fire equipment on the roadway shoulder was obstructing the right lane. Vehicles were moving past the scene although traffic was backing up.

The cause of the fire was unknown.