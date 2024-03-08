Vegetation fire in Antioch produces large black cloud of smoke

Fire crews in the East Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Antioch Friday afternoon that is kicking up a large black cloud of smoke into the sky.

The Contra Costa Fire public information officer X account posted just before 4 p.m. that crews were at the scene of the fire on the 1700 block of West 4th St.

Con Fire is on scene of a vegetation fire with visible smoke in the area in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/S3jmz65lRJ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 9, 2024

A tower camera showed the two-alarm vegetation fire burning in what appeared to be part of the Corteva Wetlands Preserve at the edge of the San Joaquin River.

So far there are no reports of any structures being threatened, but the fire appeared to be spreading in the affected wetlands area. Officials said the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.