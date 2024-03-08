Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Vegetation fire in Antioch produces large black cloud of smoke

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire crews in the East Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Antioch Friday afternoon that is kicking up a large black cloud of smoke into the sky.

The Contra Costa Fire public information officer X account posted just before 4 p.m. that crews were at the scene of the fire on the 1700 block of West 4th St. 

A tower camera showed the two-alarm vegetation fire burning in what appeared to be part of the Corteva Wetlands Preserve at the edge of the San Joaquin River. 

So far there are no reports of any structures being threatened, but the fire appeared to be spreading in the affected wetlands area. Officials said the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 4:26 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.