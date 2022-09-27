Car fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fast-moving vegetation fire was burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening.
The Oakland Fire Department tweeted about the fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning near the Edwards Ave. exit along the westbound side of the I-580.
The fire department said the fire appeared to have been caused by a vehicle fire. Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.
No structures were threatened as of 7:02 p.m., the fire department tweeted.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.