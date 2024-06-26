Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns in South San Jose

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A debris fire spread to vegetation in South San Jose Wednesday, Cal Fire reported.

The Monterey Fire was reported in the area of Monterey Road and Coyote Ranch Road in the unincorporated community of Coyote, part of which is inside San Jose city limits. The area is just south of the PG&E/Metcalf Energy Center and substation.

Cal Fire posted an alert about the fire on social media at 1:36 p.m. A subsequent post about a half-hour later indicated the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

The amount of acreage burned was not immediately available.

