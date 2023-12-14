Vegetation fire burns along Highway 280 in San Jose; Traffic heavily impacted in area

A vegetation fire next to Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose burned at least an acre and seriously impacted traffic Thursday afternoon before its forward progress was stopped, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was burning between Parkmoor Ave. and I-280, west of the city's midtown. On social media, the department said forward progress had been stopped as of 2:20 p.m.

#SJFD crews are responding to a vegetation fire between Parkmoor Ave. and 280. Fire approximately one acre in size and forward progress has been stopped. No structures threatened. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PZniUDPKPS — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 14, 2023

While the fire was under control, the incident was having an impact on traffic in the area.

The fire forced the closure of the connectors between northbound I-280 and both southbound Highway 17 and northbound I-880, as well as the two right lanes of southbound Highway 17 between I-280 and Hamilton Avenue.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and proceed with caution around personnel and equipment.

No structures were threatened in the fire, the department said. People were urged to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.