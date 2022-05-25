Vegetation fire burning northwest of Vacaville
VACAVILLE -- A fire was burning vegetation near Vacaville Wednesday afternoon.
The fire has burned about 10 acres near the 300 block of Brehme Lane near Pleasants Valley Road northwest of Vacaville.
As of 4 p.m., it appeared firefighters had gained control of the fire and limited its spread using fire retardant aerial drops.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
