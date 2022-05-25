Watch CBS News
Local News

Vegetation fire burning northwest of Vacaville

/ CBS San Francisco

VACAVILLE -- A fire was burning vegetation near Vacaville Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has burned about 10 acres near the 300 block of Brehme Lane near Pleasants Valley Road northwest of Vacaville.

As of 4 p.m., it appeared firefighters had gained control of the fire and limited its spread using fire retardant aerial drops.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 3:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.