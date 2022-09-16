Vegetation fire burns in Sunol near I-680
SUNOL -- Alameda County Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near I-680 in Sunol Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted at around 1:11 p.m. that firefighters were en route to a working vegetation fire near southbound lanes of I-680 between Sunol and Castlewood.
The tweet said the fire was approximately one acre with light flashing fuels and had a potential to grow to five acres.
CHP reported that the right and center lanes were blocked by responding fire units.
Drivers in the area should use caution and be prepared to yield to emergency vehicles. As of around 1:35 p.m., crews appeared to have the upper hand on the fire and were mopping up.
