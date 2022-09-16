Vegetation fire burns in Sunol near I-680

SUNOL -- Alameda County Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near I-680 in Sunol Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted at around 1:11 p.m. that firefighters were en route to a working vegetation fire near southbound lanes of I-680 between Sunol and Castlewood.

Firefighters are en route to a working vegetation fire at SB680 between Sunol and Castlewood. One acre with light flashing fuels. POTENTIAL FOR 5 acres. #SUNOLIC #ALCOFIRE @calfireSCU @LPFDFirefighter @CHPDublin pic.twitter.com/PEqb2CEBkM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 16, 2022

The tweet said the fire was approximately one acre with light flashing fuels and had a potential to grow to five acres.

CHP reported that the right and center lanes were blocked by responding fire units.

Grass Fire on Southbound I-680 South of Bernal Ave in Pleasanton. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 16, 2022

Drivers in the area should use caution and be prepared to yield to emergency vehicles. As of around 1:35 p.m., crews appeared to have the upper hand on the fire and were mopping up.