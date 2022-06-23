Vegetation fire burning in hills west of Pleasanton
PLEASANTON -- A vegetation fire was burning in the hills west of Pleasanton Thursday afternoon.
A large column of smoke was seen coming from the Pleasanton Ridge west of Foothill Road/Bernal Ave. and Interstate Highway 680.
Fire dispatchers said the location was above the 4900 block of River Rock Road.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
