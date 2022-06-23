Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burning in hills west of Pleasanton

/ CBS San Francisco

PLEASANTON -- A vegetation fire was burning in the hills west of Pleasanton Thursday afternoon.

A large column of smoke was seen coming from the Pleasanton Ridge west of Foothill Road/Bernal Ave. and Interstate Highway 680.

Fire dispatchers said the location was above the 4900 block of River Rock Road.

pleasanton-fire.jpg
View of the vegetation fire on the Pleasanton Ridge, June 23, 2022. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 2:08 PM

