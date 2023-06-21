Update: 1 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Byron

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – At least one person has died and several people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Vasco Road in eastern Contra Costa County Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted that they were responding to the area of Vasco Road and Camino Diablo, south of Brentwood.

Con Fire is responding at this hour to an injury accident on Vasco Road in East County south of Camino Diablo. Three vehicles and multiple casualties involved. Road is closed in both directions. Expect significant delays. #vascoic pic.twitter.com/FEUMkIZaKc — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2023

Firefighters said three vehicles and multiple casualties were involved.

According to Bay City News Service, at least one person has died and 10 people were injured.

The crash has closed Vasco Road in both directions. It was not immediately known when the road, a vital link between eastern Contra Costa County and Livermore, would reopen.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.