Vandalism suspect arrested in San Rafael with methamphetamine after smashing window

SAN RAFAEL -- Police in San Rafael arrested a vandalism suspect Monday morning who was swinging a metal pipe after smashing a large window, authorities said.

According to a tweet by the San Rafael Police Department, officers responded to a report of an in-progress vandalism in the 800 block of Francisco Boulevard East shortly after 7 a.m. Arriving officers learned that a large window was destroyed by the suspect and got a description of the individual from witnesses.

AGITATED VANDALISM SUSPECT ARRESTED:



On 7/10/2023, at 7:10 AM, the SRPD Dispatch received a report of an in-progress vandalism in the 800 block of Francisco Boulevard East.



Officers responded and learned that a large window was destroyed by the suspect. Witnesses provided a… pic.twitter.com/lKYoFnWf1M — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) July 10, 2023

Witnesses also told officers the suspect was carrying and swinging a metal pipe. A short time later, the suspect was located by a police sergeant at the intersection of Tiburon Street and Belvedere Street still holding the large metal pipe. The suspect became agitated after police contact, screaming and swinging the pipe.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with no success, leading police to arm themselves as the suspect continued to swing the pipe and ignore police instructions. The suspect eventually cooperated and sat down, allowing officers to make the arrest, though the individual briefly struggled while being placed in handcuffs.

In addition to breaking the window, the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marin County Jail for felony vandalism, misdemeanor resisting arrest and related misdemeanor drug charges.