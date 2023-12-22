Vandalism of Newark Hindu temple highlights geopolitical issue

A microcosm of geopolitical issues seems to be playing out in the Bay Area, after a Hindu temple in Newark was vandalized with graffiti proclaiming Sikh nationalism.

The vandalism comes after several high profile incidents involving the issue internationally, most notably the killing of activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, which the Canadian government has alleged was a state-sponsored assassination ordered by India.

A similar situation is ongoing here in the United States, where federal prosecutors have charged an Indian government official as part of a thwarted murder for hire plot against a Sikh nationalist in New York.

The Newark vandalism is not the first time the issue has led to serious confrontation in the Bay Area. In March, Sikh protestors smashed windows and clashed with police at the General Consulate of India in San Francisco.

"Whatever happened yesterday, last night, was clearly an act of vandalism and violence against the Hindu community," Chintan Pandya said.

The discovery of this graffiti this morning sent ripples of concern among the temple's community. The situation was unprecedented, marking the first instance of such an incident in the nearly two years since the SMVS temple opened its doors.

"It's not really safe for the community and for the city of Newark, because these incidents have been happening at other temples and other places as well," Pandya voiced the broader concerns arising from such occurrences.

Mihir Meghani, co-founder of the Hindu American Foundation, remarked on the local ramifications of international conflicts. He underscored the implications of symbols and names promoting the idea of Khalistan, a proposed breakaway state for the Sikh people in the Punjab region.

"The Indian consulate was attacked in San Francisco earlier this year... set on fire.... FBI and the CIA are investigating this as a hate crime," Meghani claimed.

While the incident is under investigation by the Newark Police, it has not yet been classified as a hate crime. Councilmember Mike Bucci assured the community of the city's dedication to resolving the matter, expressing disappointment over the incident and the commitment to uncovering the responsible party.

Despite the incident, Pandya emphasized the temple's significance as a place of prayer and support for the community.