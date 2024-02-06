Vandalism at high school in Gilroy investigated as hate crime

Police in Gilroy are searching for three suspects in a Tuesday night vandalism attack left hate graffiti on the walls at a high school, according to authorities.

Police said the vandalism happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the Christopher High School campus, located at 850 Day Road in Gilroy. According to authorities, three unidentified suspects entered the school and wrote hate graffiti onto the walls throughout areas of the school and ransacked several classrooms.

The Gilroy Police Department's School Resource Officer is actively investigating the incident as a hate crime and working closely with school staff to gather evidence.



Anyone with information or video related to the crime is strongly encouraged to contact Officer Dustin Odell at (408) 846-0403. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (408) 846-0330. For all media inquiries, please reach out to (408) 846-0347.