Vallejo leaders speak out after young girl critically injured in weekend shooting

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Community leaders in Vallejo on Thursday spoke out about recent street violence in the city, just days after a four-year-old girl was left critically injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a weekend shootout.

The shooting has left residents shaken and calling for stepped up action to improve public safety.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday evening in North Vallejo when gunfire was reported near Mark Ave. and Sawyer St. After the shooting, police received a call from a local hospital reporting that critically injured young girl was brought to there.

As of Thursday, the child was in stable condition, according to Vallejo Police Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

"To hear those gunshots go off and know that a four-year old child was injured is something that's resting on my spirit and many others who are in the community," said Vallejo resident and safety advocate Tinisch Hollins.

Newly elected Solano County Supervisor Cassandra James also addressed the shooting, fighting back tears. 

"Just a few days ago, I was bathing my 4-year-old when the gunshot erupted outside of my doorsteps," she said. "This type of violence is not acceptable in this community." 

I will be working with the city manager, the chief of police and the department to ensure that we have developed and implemented strategies to reduce violence and and that the community is at the table," said Vallejo Mayor Andrea Sorce.

Mayor Sorce pledged to improve police staffing in the city and to also step up community-based violence prevention efforts. 

Police have not released any other details.  

