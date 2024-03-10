Vallejo woman allegedly carjacks man who was detailing vehicle, dragging him 20 feet

VALLEJO -- Vallejo police arrested a woman last week who tried to carjack someone who was detailing a car at a business on the 100 block of Laurel Street.

Police received a call Tuesday from a man, saying an unknown adult female entered the Toyota Sienna while he was detailing it. The victim attempted to stop the woman from entering the vehicle, but she was too quick.

The suspect turned on the vehicle with keys left in the ignition and drove away while the victim attempted to remove her.

The vehicle dragged the victim for approximately 20 feet before the female carjacker fled the scene. The victim wasn't injured.

Officers located the Sienna near the intersection of Sonoma Blvd. and Lemon Street and tried to pull the car over, leading to a brief pursuit before the suspect surrendered.

The victim identified the alleged carjacker, and the owner of the Toyota recovered her vehicle at the scene. The alleged carjacker was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.

Police said people should always remove keys from the vehicle when unattended, keep your vehicle locked and secured, and be vigilant of anyone approaching you or your vehicle.