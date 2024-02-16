Juvenile arrested in shooting, robbery at park in Vallejo

VALLEJO – A juvenile was arrested Thursday and another suspect is being sought in connection to a Vallejo shooting and robbery last month in Washington Park, according to police.

On Jan. 15 at about 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the park and found that the victim, another juvenile, had been taken to the hospital by relatives after being shot in the face and robbed near El Dorado and Louisiana streets.

The victim was transferred to a hospital and is recovering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and officers also allegedly found a loaded gun and other evidence linked to the shooting while serving warrants at two different locations, one on the 2100 block of Sacramento Street and another on the 700 block of La Canyada Drive.

Detectives are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Vallejo police Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.