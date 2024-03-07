Watch: Fleeing suspect stuck in the mud while trying to swim away at Vallejo waterfront

Watch: CHP helicopter zeroes in on Vallejo suspect trying to swim away from deputies

A suspect fleeing from sheriff's deputies at the Vallejo waterfront on Wednesday made an ill-fated attempt to swim to freedom that quickly left him stuck in the mud in the Mare Island Strait.

The California Highway Patrol posted video from a helicopter that was assisting deputies who had been chasing a suspect on foot in the area of Lemon Street near the water and railroad tracks in South Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies were in the area on an unrelated call Wednesday afternoon and came across a person who appeared suspicious. The male suspect gave deputies a fake name and then ran away into the water, about 100 yards away.

A person is seen crawling in the mud at the shoreline in South Vallejo after trying to flee from deputies, March 6, 2024. California Highway Patrol

Instead of a frigid 600-yard swim across the strait to the Mare Island shoreline, the suspect quickly became stuck in the mud during the low tide. The CHP helicopter kept track of the suspect - easy to spot in what appeared to be a red San Francisco 49ers replica jersey and red pants - as he crawled on his stomach through the mud back toward the shore.

Announcements from the helicopter prodded the suspect to keep crawling after he stopped.

"Hey you in the red, might as well keep going. You're going to freeze out there," a CHP officer announced. "Might as well keep going towards the land ... We still see you."

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was in the mud and water for about an hour before he was able to walk back to the deputies waiting on shore.

"Keep your hands up and walk toward the deputies!" the CHP officer continued.

The Sheriff's Office said the unidentified suspect was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.