Vallejo Police find suspect in strong arm robbery hiding in doghouse

VALLEJO – Vallejo police arrested a man for an alleged strong arm robbery on Friday as he hid in a doghouse.

Police received a call at 1:45 p.m. regarding the robbery in the 600 block of Broadway.

Witnesses said they saw a man approach a woman and violently snatch her purse off her arm. The callers followed the robber until he disappeared near the 700 block of Illinois Street. The caller provided dispatchers a detailed description of the suspect thief and his last known location.

With assistance from a CHP air unit, officers located the suspect hiding in a doghouse behind a home in the 700 block of Illinois Street.

The suspect was booked into county jail. Officers returned the purse to the victim, who wasn't injured during the theft.