Vallejo Police find suspect in strong arm robbery hiding in doghouse
VALLEJO – Vallejo police arrested a man for an alleged strong arm robbery on Friday as he hid in a doghouse.
Police received a call at 1:45 p.m. regarding the robbery in the 600 block of Broadway.
Witnesses said they saw a man approach a woman and violently snatch her purse off her arm. The callers followed the robber until he disappeared near the 700 block of Illinois Street. The caller provided dispatchers a detailed description of the suspect thief and his last known location.
With assistance from a CHP air unit, officers located the suspect hiding in a doghouse behind a home in the 700 block of Illinois Street.
The suspect was booked into county jail. Officers returned the purse to the victim, who wasn't injured during the theft.
