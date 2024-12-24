Suspect in Vallejo smash-and-grab burglary using vehicle into business arrested

Vallejo police arrested one of multiple burglary suspects who allegedly rammed a vehicle through a store's front entrance last week.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on the 300 block of Tennessee Street. Callers reported multiple vehicles and suspects attempting to force their way into the business. When their attempts to open the doors failed, the suspects used a vehicle to ram the store's front entrance, causing substantial structural damage.

The store was vandalized and ransacked, and the suspects allegedly stole more than $9,400 in merchandise and caused extensive damage to an ATM inside the business, police said. The store owner estimated total losses, including repair costs, would exceed $14,000.

Witnesses provided officers with a detailed description of the suspect vehicles, one of which was a Honda Pilot reported stolen in Oakland.

Officers located the Honda during an area check and attempted a felony traffic stop. The driver fled and a brief pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with two unoccupied parked vehicles near Solano Avenue and Tuolumne Street.

Scene of a crash of a stolen vehicle following a police chase in the area of Solano Avenue and Tuolumne Street in Vallejo, Dec. 16, 2024. Vallejo Police Department

The driver fled on foot and allegedly tried to hide in the neighborhood. Using a drone, police found the suspect hiding under a vehicle on Perkins Avenue and arrested him. The suspect had a warrant for his arrest from Mountain View for burglary.

The suspect was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including possession of a carjacked vehicle and burglary.

Investigators are looking for the other suspects. Anyone with information can contact Officer Choua Xiong at Choua.Xiong@cityofvallejo.net.