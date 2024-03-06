Driver suspected in Vallejo sideshow arrested following pursuit into Richmond

VALLEJO – A suspect fleeing a sideshow Sunday night led Vallejo police on a chase to Richmond, where officers arrested him after he tried switching vehicles.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, police received calls about a sideshow at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. Callers reported approximately 100 vehicles participating in the sideshow and impeding traffic in the area.

A CHP air unit spotted a Mercedes-Benz spinning donuts in the intersection and directed patrol officers to the driver's location. A pursuit was initiated as soon as our officers got behind the Mercedes-Benz.

The driver led police to Richmond, where he attempted to fool police by parking his vehicle and then running to his associate, who was waiting for him in another vehicle.

However, the CHP air unit was on him the entire time. Police finally pulled the second vehicle over and arrested the Mercedes-Benz driver.

The suspect was booked into the Solano County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Vallejo police said that anyone participating in a sideshow in Vallejo will have their vehicle impounded for 30 days, incurring various fees totaling approximately $2,589.

Participating in sideshows will also result in being arrested.

It's also against the law to be present at a sideshow as a spectator on a public street or highway.