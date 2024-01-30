Vehicles seized following weekend sideshow, reckless driving incidents in Vallejo
VALLEJO – Vallejo officers towed three cars involved in a sideshow and reckless driving over the weekend, according to police.
The first call came about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, when the Vallejo Police Department received calls about 300 cars taking part in a sideshow at the intersection of Hichborn Street and Wilson Avenue.
Officers pulled over two cars that were involved, a gray Toyota Camry and a white Lexus IS300, police said on social media. The people in the cars were arrested, then cited, and released on sideshow-related violations. The Toyota and Lexus were towed.
On Sunday, at about 1:37 A.M., officers spotted a gray Chevrolet Corvette spinning donuts at North Camino Alto and Sereno Drive. The car was pulled over, with the driver cited and released. His car was also towed, police said.
