Watch CBS News
Crime

Vehicles seized following weekend sideshow, reckless driving incidents in Vallejo

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

VALLEJO – Vallejo officers towed three cars involved in a sideshow and reckless driving over the weekend, according to police.

The first call came about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, when the Vallejo Police Department received calls about 300 cars taking part in a sideshow at the intersection of Hichborn Street and Wilson Avenue.

Officers pulled over two cars that were involved, a gray Toyota Camry and a white Lexus IS300, police said on social media. The people in the cars were arrested, then cited, and released on sideshow-related violations. The Toyota and Lexus were towed.

vallejo-sideshow-013024.jpg
(Top-bottom) Chevrolet Corvette, Lexus IS 300 and Toyota Camry towed after their drivers were allegedly involved in sideshow and reckless driving cases in Vallejo on January 27 and 28, 2024. Vallejo Police Department

On Sunday, at about 1:37 A.M., officers spotted a gray Chevrolet Corvette spinning donuts at North Camino Alto and Sereno Drive. The car was pulled over, with the driver cited and released. His car was also towed, police said. 

First published on January 30, 2024 / 9:43 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.