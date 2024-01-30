Vehicles seized following weekend sideshow, reckless driving incidents in Vallejo

VALLEJO – Vallejo officers towed three cars involved in a sideshow and reckless driving over the weekend, according to police.

The first call came about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, when the Vallejo Police Department received calls about 300 cars taking part in a sideshow at the intersection of Hichborn Street and Wilson Avenue.

Officers pulled over two cars that were involved, a gray Toyota Camry and a white Lexus IS300, police said on social media. The people in the cars were arrested, then cited, and released on sideshow-related violations. The Toyota and Lexus were towed.

(Top-bottom) Chevrolet Corvette, Lexus IS 300 and Toyota Camry towed after their drivers were allegedly involved in sideshow and reckless driving cases in Vallejo on January 27 and 28, 2024. Vallejo Police Department

On Sunday, at about 1:37 A.M., officers spotted a gray Chevrolet Corvette spinning donuts at North Camino Alto and Sereno Drive. The car was pulled over, with the driver cited and released. His car was also towed, police said.