1 dead in shooting at Vallejo home

One person was killed in a shooting at a home in a Vallejo neighborhood on Monday.

The shooting happened at a house on the 1000 block of Georgia Street at the intersection with Monterey Street, about two blocks away from the Vallejo Police station.

Police outside a home on the 1000 block of Georgia St. in Vallejo following a fatal shooting, November 6, 2023. KPIX

Police confirmed there was a fatal shooting at the location but did not immediately provide additional details.

Video from above the house showed a large pool of blood on the front porch area of the two-story home.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.