1 dead in shooting at Vallejo home
One person was killed in a shooting at a home in a Vallejo neighborhood on Monday.
The shooting happened at a house on the 1000 block of Georgia Street at the intersection with Monterey Street, about two blocks away from the Vallejo Police station.
Police confirmed there was a fatal shooting at the location but did not immediately provide additional details.
Video from above the house showed a large pool of blood on the front porch area of the two-story home.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
