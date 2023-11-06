Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead in shooting at Vallejo home

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-6-2023
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-6-2023 09:48

One person was killed in a shooting at a home in a Vallejo neighborhood on Monday.

The shooting happened at a house on the 1000 block of Georgia Street at the intersection with Monterey Street, about two blocks away from the Vallejo Police station.

vallejo-fatal-shooting.jpg
Police outside a home on the 1000 block of Georgia St. in Vallejo following a fatal shooting, November 6, 2023. KPIX

Police confirmed there was a fatal shooting at the location but did not immediately provide additional details.

Video from above the house showed a large pool of blood on the front porch area of the two-story home.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 2:57 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.