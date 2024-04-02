Vallejo police release photos of suspect in sexual assault in hopes of identifying him

Police in Vallejo released images of a man suspected of a burglary and sexual assault that occurred Sunday in the hopes of identifying him.

At about 7:48 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary in the 500 block of Georgia Street. A woman was on the premises at the time of the break-in, police said, and she was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Upon arrival, officers determined that an unknown male had burglarized the business, restrained and moved the woman against her will and then sexually assaulted her. The suspect is not known to the victim, police said, and she has no prior connections to him.

The suspect has not been identified and is currently at large. Vallejo Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect through images captured at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at 707-648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at 707-648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.