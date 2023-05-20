Vallejo police make arrest in March homicide

VALLEJO - An arrest has been made in a shooting death that occurred in March, according to a Facebook post by Vallejo police.

On March 16th at about 3:16 PM, Vallejo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 2000 block of Solano Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased. The victim was identified as Derrick Shields.

Over the past few months, the Vallejo Police Department continued investigating the homicide and presented their case to the Solano County District Attorney's Office. Charges were filed against Vallejo resident Kenneth Ramsey and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On the afternoon of May 16th, US Marshals located and arrested Kenneth Ramsey in the 100 block of Charles Ct. Ramsey was later booked into the Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Vallejo Police Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net.

For media inquiries, please contact Public Information Officer, Sgt. Rashad Hollis by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net. or by phone at (707) 567-4233.