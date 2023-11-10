Vallejo police investigating fatal Thursday night shooting

VALLEJO - Police in Vallejo are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night that left a man dead, according to authorities.

Thursday evening at around 11:40 p.m., Vallejo Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had been brought to a local hospital.

The medical staff informed the officers that the shooting victim, a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, had been transported to the hospital by a woman who remained at the hospital. She told authorities that the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Selfridge Street.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are currently investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's identity is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

Police did not provide any suspect information. The incident marks the 20th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

