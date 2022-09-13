UPDATE: Vallejo Police, Fire respond to shooting at Vallejo High School

VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Disturbing video has surfaced of a shooting outside Vallejo High on Tuesday.

Vallejo police have confirmed the shooting.

KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 4 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Hearing some scary news. Joe Pastrana, Vallejo High football's defensive coordinator and single season leader in tackles in VHS history, was shot today at Vallejo High. Pastrana is in hospital and in stable condition according to Vallejo High head coach Mike Wilson. — Thomas Gase (@TgaseVTH) September 14, 2022

There were numerous reports about a shooting during a melee outside the school, including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was the school football team's defensive coordinator. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Gase.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.