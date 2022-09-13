Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Vallejo Police, Fire respond to shooting at Vallejo High School

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw Video: Police respond to disturbance outside Vallejo High School
Raw Video: Police respond to disturbance outside Vallejo High School 00:52

VALLEJO (CBS SF) --  Disturbing video has surfaced of a shooting outside Vallejo High on Tuesday.

Vallejo police have confirmed the shooting.

KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 4 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.

There were numerous reports about a shooting during a melee outside the school, including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was the school football team's defensive coordinator. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Gase. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

September 13, 2022 / 4:27 PM

