Vallejo police confirm viral video of officer punching female shoplifting suspect being investigated

VALLEJO -- Police officials in Vallejo on Monday addressed a recent viral video that some say demonstrates exactly why the force is in need of the oversight announced by the California Department of Justice.

The clip shows a Vallejo police officer punching a woman on the ground during an arrest. The officer is seen opening the car door before he grabs the driver, who was suspected of shoplifting, he then slams her into the side of a truck before punching her in the face while she's on the ground.

Police said the woman was still resisting arrest and trying to escape from the officer, which required the additional use of force.

On Monday, interim Vallejo police chief Jason Ta said the incident was being investigated.

"When there is anytime of use of force, each and every one of those is reviewed internally by our staff. If there is a formal allegation, that is reviewed externally as well through either an independent investigator or by our internal affairs," said Ta.

Attorney General Rob Bonta appeared at a lengthy press conference Monday where he announced the plans for the department to be brought under DOJ oversight to ensure the Vallejo Police Department follows the required reforms over the next five years under a consent decree.

The agreement resolves the DOJ's complaint against Vallejo Police alleging the department routinely violated individuals' constitutional rights and engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional conduct.