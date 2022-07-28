Watch CBS News
Vallejo police chief Shawny Williams under fire from officers association

VALLEJO -- The Vallejo Police Officers Association has taken a unanimous vote of "no confidence" in Chief Shawny Williams, accusing him of misconduct, breach of ethics and illegal hiring practices.

A private third-party will start a formal investigation into Williams.

"If these allegations were made against any police officer in any agency, that officer would be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," said Michael Rains, the attorney for the Vallejo Police Officer's Association. "That's how serious they are. I'm telling you, they are ethical violations."

Williams was hired in 2019 as part of a push for department-wide reform after a number of officer-involved shooting and the badge-bending scandal that surrounded them.

There have been other scandals since then, including allegations of officers arriving at crime scenes drunk and a mass exodus of officers. 

