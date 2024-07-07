Vallejo police arrest suspect wanted in connection to 2023 homicide

A man wanted for nearly a year in connection to a Vallejo homicide was apprehended Saturday, according to police.

On Sept. 30, 2023, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Fairgrounds Drive on a report of a shooting. They also received a call from a local hospital reporting that a male gunshot victim had arrived and wasn't expected to survive.

The man eventually succumbed to his injuries and died.

After a homicide investigation, police named 45-year-old Vallejo resident Corey Warren as the suspect in the case. Last October, the Solano County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Warren and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Saturday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Curtola Parkway and Cherry Street in Vallejo for a code violation, according to police. The vehicle's driver, later identified as Warren, allegedly failed to yield, initiating a pursuit.

During the chase, Warren lost control of his vehicle and collided with a residential gate, police said. He was apprehended near Cherry and Grant streets.

Deputies turned Warren over to the Vallejo Police Department and he was subsequently booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including murder.