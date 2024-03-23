Vallejo police arrest juvenile wanted for August vehicular homicide

VALLEJO -- Vallejo police apprehended a wanted juvenile responsible for a homicide that occurred Aug. 30, 2023 during a police pursuit, officials announced Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. police tried to conduct a felony stop on a Toyota Avalon near the Tennessee Street and Tuolumne Street intersection. The Toyota matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies in Vallejo.

A police pursuit ensued after the driver did not pull over but, due to public safety concerns, the chase was called off and the suspect evaded arrest.

About 30 seconds later, officers noticed a large amount of debris near Springs Road and Tregaskis Avenue to find a collision site, where the Toyota Avalon had collided with two other vehicles. A driver of one of crashed vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately available.

The driver of the Toyota fled on foot and eluded arrest. Police found a loaded firearm and a female passenger in the vehicle, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 20, officers observed the wanted suspect near the intersection of Ohio Street and Sutter Street. According to a press release, police conducted a felony traffic stop resulting in the detainment of the suspect, whose identity is not being released due to their age.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net