Vallejo police arrest armed driver following chase, crash

VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.

On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.

A Nissan Altima crashed after the driver attempted to flee Vallejo police on Friday. Vallejo Police Dept

According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.

The driver was booked into the county jail.

The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.