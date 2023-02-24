Vallejo illegal chop shop busted; Stolen vehicles recovered

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

VALLEJO -- Armed with a search warrant, California Highway Patrol officers busted a major chop shop in Vallejo, recovering several vehicles.

The raid took place on Feb. 16 following a lengthy investigation and was announced on Thursday.

vallejo chop-shop chp photo

The ISU investigators also recovered nine stolen vehicles, one stolen trailer and numerous stolen vehicle component parts.

There was no information released about arrests.

vallejo-chop-shop chp photo

"These types of investigations often lead to larger crews who are involved in vehicle theft, fraud and other crimes," the CHP said in a Facebook post. "Do not make it easy for thieves. Simple deterrents such as parking in a secure or highly visible location, locking vehicle doors, using an alarm system, not leaving the vehicle unattended with the engine running, and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement."