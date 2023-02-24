Watch CBS News
Vallejo illegal chop shop busted; Stolen vehicles recovered

VALLEJO -- Armed with a search warrant, California Highway Patrol officers busted a major chop shop in Vallejo, recovering several vehicles. 

The raid took place on Feb. 16 following a lengthy investigation and was announced on Thursday.

The ISU investigators also recovered nine stolen vehicles, one stolen trailer and numerous stolen vehicle component parts.

There was no information released about arrests.

"These types of investigations often lead to larger crews who are involved in vehicle theft, fraud and other crimes,"  the CHP said in a Facebook post. "Do not make it easy for thieves. Simple deterrents such as parking in a secure or highly visible location, locking vehicle doors, using an alarm system, not leaving the vehicle unattended with the engine running, and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement."

