Video: CHP chase blocks lanes of westbound Highway 80 in Vallejo; Suspects arrested

Raw video: CHP chase ends with arrest of driver on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo

VACAVILLE -- California Highway Patrol officers blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning during a suspect vehicle chase and arrests at gunpoint.

California Highway Patrol officers surround a vehicle while placing the driver into custody on state Highway 37 in Vallejo, Dec. 28, 2022. CBS

Chopper video showed the suspect vehicle pinned to the center divider in the westbound direction by a CHP vehicle. The driver was seen crawling out the window of the silver sedan with hands raised as a number of officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.

Three other passengers were also detained.

A driver raises his arms as CHP officers point their weapons following a chase along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo, Dec. 28, 2022. CBS

The chase blocked all lanes of westbound I-80 just before noon. The CHP said the incident started with a stolen vehicle investigation in Oak Grove and a police chopper tracked it to the Vallejo area. A spike strip blew out the front tires and the slow-speed chase ended just past State Highway 37.

Westbound 80 after Hwy-37 in #Vallejo all lanes are currently blocked. The CHP has stopped the car and currently have a felony stop underway. (Meaning guns are drawn and they are trying to take suspects into custody). #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/yADxux75nJ — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) December 28, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.