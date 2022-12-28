Video: CHP chase blocks lanes of westbound Highway 80 in Vallejo; Suspects arrested
VACAVILLE -- California Highway Patrol officers blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning during a suspect vehicle chase and arrests at gunpoint.
Chopper video showed the suspect vehicle pinned to the center divider in the westbound direction by a CHP vehicle. The driver was seen crawling out the window of the silver sedan with hands raised as a number of officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.
Three other passengers were also detained.
The chase blocked all lanes of westbound I-80 just before noon. The CHP said the incident started with a stolen vehicle investigation in Oak Grove and a police chopper tracked it to the Vallejo area. A spike strip blew out the front tires and the slow-speed chase ended just past State Highway 37.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
