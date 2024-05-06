Person shot to death in Vallejo near Richardson Park

A person died of his injuries after being shot in Vallejo on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Camino Alto just east of Richardson Park. Vallejo police said when officers arrived, witnesses told them that family members of the victim had taken him to a hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and were told the victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Police said despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim died at the hospital. He was not immediately identified. His death was the sixth homicide in the city of Vallejo for the year 2024.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding about the shooting was urged to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.

